Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.1260, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.00%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.35 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 96.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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