Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.530-1.570 EPS.

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Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,257. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is 234.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,429 shares of the company's stock worth $79,302,000 after buying an additional 3,635,809 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company's stock worth $69,579,000 after buying an additional 2,951,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,582,857 shares of the company's stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 1,350,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 973,407 shares of the company's stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 755,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,471,224 shares of the company's stock worth $44,161,000 after buying an additional 686,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadstone Net Lease from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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