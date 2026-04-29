Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Broadstone Net Lease from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 3,176,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,257. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.99. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease's payout ratio is presently 234.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 52.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc NYSE: BNL is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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