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Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Broadwind Energy logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadwind Energy from “Hold” to “Sell,” while Weiss Ratings modestly upgraded the stock’s rating. Analysts overall maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $6.00 price target.
  • BWEN opened at $4.80 and was trading down 0.6%, with shares ranging from $1.88 to $5.52 over the past year. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, reporting a $0.02 loss per share versus the expected $0.07 loss.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 33.27%, with several hedge funds recently initiating positions and James Investment Research increasing its stake by 124%.
  • Interested in Broadwind Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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