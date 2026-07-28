Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Further Reading

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