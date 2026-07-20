Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

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View Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macco Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company's stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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