Brokers Issue Forecasts for Unisys' Q4 Earnings (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unisys in a report released on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Unisys' current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

UIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.33.

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Unisys Stock Performance

UIS stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Unisys has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In other Unisys news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.95. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,846 shares of company stock valued at $156,102 over the last 90 days. 11.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unisys by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company's stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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