Brokers Set Expectations for Cactus' Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Cactus in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

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Cactus Stock Down 0.9%

WHD stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Cactus has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $64.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $1,611,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,889 shares of the company's stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company's stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cactus's payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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