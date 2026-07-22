Brookfield (BN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.6414 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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