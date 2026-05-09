Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $997.69 EPS

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $997.69, reports. Brookfield Business had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter.

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Brookfield Business Stock Down 8.3%

BBUC stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 507,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Business has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19.

Brookfield Business Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Business's payout ratio is currently -96.15%.

Key Brookfield Business News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield Business this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield Business reported first-quarter 2026 results and management highlighted $1 billion of cash tax credits at Clarios, with similar annual amounts expected for years ahead, which supports cash generation and long-term value. Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Brookfield Business reported first-quarter 2026 results and management highlighted $1 billion of cash tax credits at Clarios, with similar annual amounts expected for years ahead, which supports cash generation and long-term value. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns even as the stock remains under pressure. Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns even as the stock remains under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting earnings call transcripts from the company’s Q1 2026 update, which may provide more detail on guidance and operating trends. Brookfield Business Corporation NYSE: BBUC Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also digesting earnings call transcripts from the company’s Q1 2026 update, which may provide more detail on guidance and operating trends. Neutral Sentiment: A Wall Street Zen downgrade to Hold adds a cautious note, but it does not signal a major selloff thesis by itself. Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

A Wall Street Zen downgrade to Hold adds a cautious note, but it does not signal a major selloff thesis by itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong headline results, investors may still be focused on the stock’s volatility, elevated debt load, and the market’s skepticism around the sustainability of reported earnings.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,267 shares of the company's stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,351 shares of the company's stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the company's stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Brookfield Business by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,225 shares of the company's stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Brookfield Business by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield Business from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business

About Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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