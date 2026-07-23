Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2148 per share and revenue of $2.2268 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is 275.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, CFO David Tyler Krant purchased 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,276 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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