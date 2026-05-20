Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 114,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,785. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $103,415. This represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,761,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,572,000 after purchasing an additional 979,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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