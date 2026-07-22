Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN's stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.5150, with a volume of 162699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is 275.76%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In other news, CFO David Tyler Krant acquired 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 178,534 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $297,699,000 after buying an additional 589,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Further Reading

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