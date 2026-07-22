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3 ETFs That Give Investors Access to Global Tech Beyond the U.S.

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 22, 2026
Illustrated digital world map with glowing connection lines representing global trade and data networks, set against a city skyline.

Key Points

  • Investors seeking exposure to non-U.S. AI and tech innovators, such as Mistral and DeepSeek, can access them through several international-focused ETFs.
  • The iShares Global Tech ETF and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF offer global tech exposure but differ significantly in concentration, fees, and year-to-date performance.
  • The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF provides indirect tech exposure with no U.S. equities, a low expense ratio, and returns that have outpaced the S&P 500 this year.
  • Interested in iShares Global Tech ETF? Here are five stocks we like better.

It's easy for investors to assume that everything interesting in the tech space is happening in the United States, but that is simply not the case. Frontier AI developers like Mistral in France and DeepSeek in China are among a growing number of firms advancing technology and threatening the dominance of U.S. companies. With varying regulations and other potential barriers, it can be difficult for investors to access these companies.

Difficult does not mean impossible, however, and more and more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with an international global focus are available to domestic investors, opening up access to winners in the global data boom. Even better, many of these funds are available without a premium price tag, although it is, of course, important for investors seeking international tech plays to keep an eye on how much non-U.S. exposure each fund below includes.

U.S.-Dominant Tech ETF With a Concentration Caveat

The iShares Global Tech ETF NYSEARCA: IXN is a semiconductor-focused fund that also provides significant access to tech hardware and equipment, software, and services. U.S. exposure dominates the fund, despite its global focus, with more than 77% of the portfolio dedicated to domestic investments. Still, the remainder is broadly dispersed across Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, and other countries.

iShares Global Tech ETF Today

iShares Global Tech ETF stock logo
IXNIXN 90-day performance
iShares Global Tech ETF
$136.25 -0.84 (-0.61%)
As of 10:51 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$93.27
$149.83
Dividend Yield
0.80%
Assets Under Management
$8.60 billion
Add to Watchlist

Investors with a portfolio that already includes U.S. tech names should beware that IXN has significant positions in both NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL, the two largest holdings in the basket and totaling about 28% combined. Indeed, the top 10 out of nearly 146 positions make up nearly 61% of the fund's invested assets—despite having a fairly broad list of names in the basket, IXN is a highly concentrated ETF.

Nonetheless, IXN's performance is competitive: the fund has returned more than 25% year to date (YTD), outshining the broader market. The ETF's expense ratio of 0.41% is fairly modest, and with $9 billion in managed assets and a one-month average trading volume of 375,000, it should not cause liquidity problems for active traders.

A Down-But-Not-Out AI and Robotics Play

Capturing both the broader AI movement and the robotics space, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF NASDAQ: BOTZ has a mandate to invest in companies benefiting from industrial and non-industrial robotics applications, autonomous vehicles, and more. Less than a third of the fund is given over to U.S.-listed companies, with a comparable portion dedicated to Japan-listed stocks. Other countries represented in the portfolio include China, Switzerland, South Korea, and more.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Today

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock logo
BOTZBOTZ 90-day performance
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
$34.93 +0.04 (+0.11%)
As of 10:52 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$31.88
$41.71
Dividend Yield
0.49%
Add to Watchlist

BOTZ has a unique theme and a specialized list of 67 international stocks in its portfolio, and with that comes a higher fee. Investors will face an expense ratio of 0.68% for this ETF, which has a smaller asset base than IXN but trades at nearly triple the average trading volume.

Trading volume has grown substantially over the last year or more, a potential sign of investor interest and confirmation of the fund's thesis. On the other hand, BOTZ has not fared as well as IXN this year, declining slightly YTD, much of which may be attributable to the recent drop in AI stock prices.

A Broad Emerging Markets Play That Could Be a Tech Proxy

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF NYSEARCA: IEMG may be a surprising fund to find on this list, given that it is a broad emerging markets (EM) play without a specialized strategy in tech. However, given that nearly 39% of the portfolio is tech stocks, with industrials making up another 8%, this fund offers ample exposure to the global data boom.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Today

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock logo
IEMGIEMG 90-day performance
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$78.89 -0.41 (-0.52%)
As of 10:53 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$59.67
$86.49
Dividend Yield
2.27%
Assets Under Management
$153.55 billion
Add to Watchlist

Adding to the appeal may be IEMG's geographic focus: the fund has no U.S. equities whatsoever, investing instead in a broad array of stocks listed in Taiwan, South Korea, China, India, Brazil, and elsewhere. IEMG's draw also lies in its low-cost nature, as the fund's expense ratio is only 0.09%. This makes IEMG one of the cheapest ways to build a diversified EM portfolio for buy-and-hold investors.

Among the nearly 2,800 positions in IEMG's basket, clustered at the top in terms of concentration are a host of major AI and tech names. With the top 50 positions accounting for about 47% of assets, the weighting of the tech space in this fund becomes clear.

IEMG's returns of 18% YTD are stronger than the S&P 500's over the same period. The key advantage of this fund may be its ability to build exposure to a compelling set of stocks from outside of the United States.

Should You Invest $1,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF Right Now?

Before you consider iShares Global Tech ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Global Tech ETF wasn't on the list.

While iShares Global Tech ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)N/A$136.30-0.6%0.80%34.73Moderate Buy$136.26
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)N/A$35.000.3%0.49%27.41Moderate Buy$34.88
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)N/A$79.11-0.2%2.26%14.65Hold$78.68
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9843 of 5 stars		$207.680.2%0.48%31.73Buy$304.26
Apple (AAPL)
4.3293 of 5 stars		$324.93-0.9%0.33%39.21Moderate Buy$325.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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