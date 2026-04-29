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Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Brookfield Renewable Partners logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading/price snapshot: About 651,828 shares traded (down 4% from the prior session) and the stock last traded near $34.04; market cap ~ $10.0 billion with 50- and 200-day SMAs of $32.35 and $30.03 respectively.
  • Analyst view: Consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a $35.93 target; notable recent upgrades include Morgan Stanley (to Overweight, $42 PT) and CIBC (Outperform, $40 PT), with 1 Strong Buy, 11 Buy and 4 Hold across analysts.
  • Dividend and results: Brookfield Renewable raised its quarterly dividend to $0.392 ($1.57 annualized, ~4.8% yield) and recently beat quarterly estimates with $0.54 EPS and $1.54B revenue, though analysts expect -$0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 651,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session's volume of 682,029 shares.The stock last traded at $34.0360 and had previously closed at $33.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 246.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 120,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,127,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 95.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,070,639 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 523,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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