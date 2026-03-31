Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.81 and last traded at C$45.65, with a volume of 73959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.13.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN - Get Free Report) NYSE: BEP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($371.30) million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

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