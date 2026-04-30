Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC - Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.30. 612,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 250,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.17.

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Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,900.25.

Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$938.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,338.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post 2.8461008 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly as well as with institutional partners and joint venture partners and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corp.

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