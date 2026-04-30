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Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading 2.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Brookfield Renewable logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.3% to C$49.30 (session high C$49.85) on a 144% jump in volume — 612,077 shares versus the 250,438 average — while the stock remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~C$56.24).
  • Brookfield reported a quarterly loss of C($1.89) EPS with a -63.99% net margin and deeply negative return on equity, although analysts forecast roughly 2.85 EPS for the current year.
  • The company is a globally diversified clean-energy owner/operator with about 21,000 MW of installed capacity across hydro, wind, solar and storage and is listed as both Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corp.
  • Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable.

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC - Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.30. 612,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 250,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.17.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,900.25.

Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$938.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,338.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post 2.8461008 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company's portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly as well as with institutional partners and joint venture partners and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corp.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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