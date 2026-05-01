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Brother Industries (BRTHY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Brother Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brother Industries will report quarterly results on Friday, May 8; analysts expect earnings of $0.6430 per share and revenue of $1.3843 billion.
  • Shares opened at $36.80 with 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of $37.95/$38.78, a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E of 12.78, trading in a one‑year range of $28.75–$43.89.
  • Brother is a Nagoya‑based multinational that designs and sells printers, label and industrial sewing machines, and related software and services to improve document workflows and production efficiency.
  • Interested in Brother Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Brother Industries to post earnings of $0.6430 per share and revenue of $1.3843 billion for the quarter.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.05. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $43.89.

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a multinational electronics and electrical equipment company based in Nagoya, Japan. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of products including printers, multifunction printers, label printers, sewing and embroidery machines, garment printers, and industrial sewing machines. In addition to hardware, Brother provides related software solutions and support services to help customers optimize their document workflows, improve production efficiency and maintain equipment performance.

Brother's printer and imaging division offers laser and inkjet models for home, office and industrial use, with features such as wireless connectivity, cloud integration and high-speed printing.

Read More

Earnings History for Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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