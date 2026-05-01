Brother Industries (BRTHY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Brother Industries to post earnings of $0.6430 per share and revenue of $1.3843 billion for the quarter.

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Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.05. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $43.89.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a multinational electronics and electrical equipment company based in Nagoya, Japan. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of products including printers, multifunction printers, label printers, sewing and embroidery machines, garment printers, and industrial sewing machines. In addition to hardware, Brother provides related software solutions and support services to help customers optimize their document workflows, improve production efficiency and maintain equipment performance.

Brother's printer and imaging division offers laser and inkjet models for home, office and industrial use, with features such as wireless connectivity, cloud integration and high-speed printing.

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