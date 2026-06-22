Bruce Booth Sells 105,071 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 105,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $9,496,316.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 662,042 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,355.96. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 246,330 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $24,268,431.60.

On Thursday, June 18th, Bruce Booth sold 115,056 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $10,471,246.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bruce Booth sold 11,741 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,056,455.18.

On Monday, June 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 31,798 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $3,299,042.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruce Booth sold 5,900 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $530,764.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 3,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $282,463.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruce Booth sold 2,200 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $197,890.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Booth sold 4,159 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $374,185.23.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.45. 2,891,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,977. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company's stock worth $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,563,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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