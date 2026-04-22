Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 3,913 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $43,982.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,199,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,481,671.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,300 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $36,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $94,446.11.

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $882.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VINP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 118,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,132. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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