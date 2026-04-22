Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.73 and traded as high as $84.85. Brunswick shares last traded at $84.0550, with a volume of 1,461,332 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Griffin Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.02%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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