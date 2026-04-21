BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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BT Group Price Performance

BT Group plc ( LON:BT.A Get Free Report )'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.15 and traded as high as GBX 220.65. BT Group shares last traded at GBX 218.95, with a volume of 13,083,391 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.15. The company has a market cap of £21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at BT Group

In related news, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,932 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £11,923.32. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

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