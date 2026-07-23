BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 109.50. BTG shares last traded at GBX 107.50, with a volume of 199,702 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BTG from GBX 160 to GBX 165 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of BTG in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BTG from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTG

BTG Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £173.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.51.

BTG (LON:BTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 11.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BTG plc will post 44.9999968 EPS for the current year.

BTG Company Profile

BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients' businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change. We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business's lifecycle. • Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control • Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital • Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As • Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business • Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value • Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals • Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services • Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

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