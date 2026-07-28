BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) CFO Sells $44,112.69 in Stock

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO - Get Free Report) CFO Edward Reginelli sold 9,021 shares of BTGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $44,112.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,371.21. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Edward Reginelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Edward Reginelli sold 94 shares of BTGO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $467.18.

On Thursday, June 11th, Edward Reginelli sold 91 shares of BTGO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $465.92.

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BTGO Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:BTGO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 903,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. BTGO has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. BTGO's quarterly revenue was up 112.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTGO will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BTGO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BTGO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BTGO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BTGO in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BTGO from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BTGO currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTGO

Key Stories Impacting BTGO

Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:

Negative Sentiment: A class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York names BitGo and certain officers as defendants. The complaint seeks damages under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act for investors who bought shares in or traceable to BitGo’s January 2026 IPO, or purchased securities during the stated class period. Pomerantz class action announcement

A class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York names BitGo and certain officers as defendants. The complaint seeks damages under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act for investors who bought shares in or traceable to BitGo’s January 2026 IPO, or purchased securities during the stated class period. Negative Sentiment: The allegations reportedly center on BitGo’s disclosures concerning its exposure to digital-asset price movements. One investor alert claims the company downplayed the severity of these risks and that subsequent corrective disclosures contributed to investor losses; the allegations have not been proven in court. Levi and Korsinsky investor alert

The allegations reportedly center on BitGo’s disclosures concerning its exposure to digital-asset price movements. One investor alert claims the company downplayed the severity of these risks and that subsequent corrective disclosures contributed to investor losses; the allegations have not been proven in court. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen and others, are soliciting investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The announced deadline is August 7, 2026; these notices largely repeat the same lawsuit rather than represent separate confirmed claims. Portnoy class action announcement

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen and others, are soliciting investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The announced deadline is August 7, 2026; these notices largely repeat the same lawsuit rather than represent separate confirmed claims. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit follows BitGo’s reported quarterly loss of $0.62 per share, substantially worse than the $0.07 consensus estimate, despite revenue growth. The combination of litigation risk, concerns about digital-asset exposure and the earnings miss is weighing on investor sentiment.

About BTGO

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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