BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the company's current price.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $242.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,847,446.36. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here