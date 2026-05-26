BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock's previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Arete Research set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.69.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $220,269.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,456,986.13. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,848 shares of company stock worth $19,446,115. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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