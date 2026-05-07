BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company's previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.79.

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Paycom Software Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $126.18 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

More Paycom Software News

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Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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