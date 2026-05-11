BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.95% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.17.

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Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Personalis by 1,332.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,439 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Personalis by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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