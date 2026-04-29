BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company's current price.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATEN. Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DNB Markets set a $9.00 price target on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. A10 Networks's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $685,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 713,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in A10 Networks by 271.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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