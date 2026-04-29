BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.17.

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Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,816,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $631.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.39 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $105,469.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 809 shares in the company, valued at $42,812.28. The trade was a 71.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,110. This represents a 34.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 168,636 shares of company stock worth $10,253,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,594 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Etsy News

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Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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