BTIG Research Lowers Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $126.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $137.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the company's previous close.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.14.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $167.06. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

More Flutter Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase activity — Flutter cancelled 253,947 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing $5bn buyback programme, signalling continued capital return and share-count reduction. Read More.

Share repurchase activity — Flutter cancelled 253,947 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing $5bn buyback programme, signalling continued capital return and share-count reduction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat — Q1 revenue came in ahead of estimates (~$4.30B vs consensus ~$4.24B) and some outlets reported EPS slightly topping expectations (Zacks reported $1.22 vs $1.15 est.), showing demand growth despite margin pressure. Read More.

Top-line beat — Q1 revenue came in ahead of estimates (~$4.30B vs consensus ~$4.24B) and some outlets reported EPS slightly topping expectations (Zacks reported $1.22 vs $1.15 est.), showing demand growth despite margin pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view — Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), which supports medium-term demand for the shares. Read More.

Analyst view — Consensus brokerage coverage remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), which supports medium-term demand for the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate schedule/IR access — Management will appear at a J.P. Morgan fireside chat next week, giving investors a chance for more direct color on US strategy and outlook. Read More.

Corporate schedule/IR access — Management will appear at a J.P. Morgan fireside chat next week, giving investors a chance for more direct color on US strategy and outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and US drag — Investors focused on the bottom line: net income fell sharply (reports cite ~38% decline to $209M, EPS down ~22%), and higher costs from acquisitions and investment in US prediction markets pressured margins — a key reason for the intraday selloff. Read More.

Profitability and US drag — Investors focused on the bottom line: net income fell sharply (reports cite ~38% decline to $209M, EPS down ~22%), and higher costs from acquisitions and investment in US prediction markets pressured margins — a key reason for the intraday selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Leadership upheaval at FanDuel — FanDuel CEO Amy Howe has departed and Flutter restructured US leadership (Dan Taylor to oversee US operations), adding near-term execution risk while management transitions occur. Read More. Read More.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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