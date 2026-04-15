BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.16.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 0.9%

Prologis stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $143.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prologis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 887,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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