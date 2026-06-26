BTIG Research Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

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Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Samsara has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. The trade was a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $691,768.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 929,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,659.25. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,984,863 shares of company stock worth $155,814,055. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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