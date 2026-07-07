BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upstart from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Upstart from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.93.

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Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $308.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, CEO Paul Gu bought 50,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,000. This represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $28,236.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,472.26. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,346 shares of company stock worth $991,672. Insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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