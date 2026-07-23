Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $3.9138 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Builders FirstSource to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $121.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.45.

View Our Latest Report on BLDR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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