Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.250-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2%

Bunge Global stock opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 672.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,986 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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