Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

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Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc grew its stake in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $535,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 86.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 339,911 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Bunge Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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