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Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bunzl logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Bunzl shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 2,770 and last trading at GBX 2,768, up 0.6%. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are GBX 2,565.55 and GBX 2,340.03, respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: four analysts rate Bunzl a Buy, two Hold, and two Sell. Recent targets range from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,950, while MarketBeat lists an overall consensus rating of Hold.
  • The company has an £8.89 billion market capitalization and a 19.65 price-to-earnings ratio. Insider Frank van Zanten recently sold 15,000 shares for approximately £359,100, while corporate insiders own 0.38% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bunzl.

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,340.03 and traded as high as GBX 2,770. Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,768, with a volume of 477,428 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from £280 to £300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,950 target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,610 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,956.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BNZL

Bunzl Stock Up 0.6%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,340.03. The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,394, for a total value of £359,100. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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