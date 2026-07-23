Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 950 to GBX 980 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 940 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,410 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,322.22.

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Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 1,063 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,106.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,140.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 976 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,376.50.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of GBX 242 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kate Ferry bought 32,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,089 per share, with a total value of £348,763.14. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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