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Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • BVRDF gapped down premarket from $33.49 to an open/last trade of $29.78, with only 100 shares changing hands.
  • The stock is down about 4.1% and trading below both its 50‑day ($32.54) and 200‑day ($32.09) moving averages, signaling near‑term weakness.
  • Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) is the over‑the‑counter ticker for the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) firm based in Paris.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $29.78. Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Stock Down 4.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification OTCMKTS: BVRDF is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company's core activities span four primary service lines.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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