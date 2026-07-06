Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells 1,678 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 79,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,025,107.38. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Vecchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.66. The stock had a trading volume of 564,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,710. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.49 and a 12 month high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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