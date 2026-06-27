MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/22 - 06/26

It’s been just two weeks since the SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO, and it’s already starting to feel like back-page news. This week, the market had a long “memory” for stocks. The memory backlog is a real bottleneck in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Adding volatility to the tech trade was the news that OpenAI may postpone its IPO until 2027.

Investors also had to digest the latest reading on inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index came in hot with a year-over-year reading showing inflation growth of 4.1%. That’s double the Fed’s preferred target. The silver lining? The reading was as expected.

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Next week will be another short trading week. Markets will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the fourth of July holiday in the United States. The MarketBeat team of analysts will be getting you ready for the current volatility and how to get positioned for the upcoming earnings season. Here are some of our most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Is the sell-off in Oracle NYSE: ORCL overdone? That’s the question that Thomas Hughes addressed head-on. Hughes made the case that what started out as an understandable, but overblown concern over debt has now become a case of mispricing more than a warning.

Investors may be wondering how to get positioned in energy stocks with the price of oil going lower. Hughes recommended three oil refiners that are positioned to benefit from the short-term market dynamics which will keep short-term supply tight.

Oil prices are coming down, but it will take time for the rate of inflation to follow suit. That’s likely to keep pressure on the retail sector, which is why Hughes focused on three inflation-resistant stocks that stand out when inflation is running hot.

Articles by Sam Quirke

It was another week of one step forward and two steps back for Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN. Sam Quirke highlighted a potential complaint being brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). However, Quirke reminded long-term investors that Amazon has a history of absorbing regulatory blows to the benefit of shareholders.

Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA is facing regulatory scrutiny of a different kind. In this case, the company faces a probe from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after a crash involving one of its Model 3 cars, which raised fresh concerns about full self-driving (FSD).

Quirke also wrote about Applied Materials NASDAQ: AMAT and the concerns that the stock is starting to look bubblicious. Read why the long-term story is bullish, but that doesn’t mean AMAT may not face short-term pressure.

Articles by Chris Markoch

This was the last week for investors to buy CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CRWD before its 4-for-1 stock split. Chris Markoch reminded investors that a stock split is never the right reason to buy a stock, but in the case of CRWD, it’s coming as the company’s fundamentals point to a higher price regardless of its current price.

Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT continues to be one of the market’s weakest performers. But Markoch pointed out that while the company continues to be a tech stalwart, its boring business includes a beautiful balance sheet.

Higher-for-longer interest rates is increasing interest in dividend stocks that offer yields above inflation and the 10-year rate. This week, Markoch highlighted three dividend stocks with a yield over 4% that are priced under $30, which can make it appealing for investors looking for an anchor for their portfolio.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

The SpaceX IPO has triggered a wave of leveraged ETF launches within days of its listing. This week, Ryan Hasson helped investors understand the structure and the risk of these funds and highlighted two of the biggest names: one long and one short.

The biotechnology sector has been hinting at a fundamental breakout for some time. This week, Hasson explained why the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF NASDAQ: IBB may be the most efficient way for many investors to capture gains in this trade.

One of the largest beneficiaries in the AI infrastructure trade has been companies that are charged with delivering the power that data centers need. Hasson highlighted five stocks that will power the AI power crisis.

Articles by Leo Miller

Investors are drawn to insider buying and selling, which can best be summarized as: it doesn’t matter unless it does. This week, Leo Miller pointed investors to two stocks with heavy insider selling that could signal a short-term top for the respective stocks. He also highlighted one company that has insiders buying its stock on weakness.

Miller also highlighted three big names in the consumer discretionary sector that have made significant increases to their share buyback programs. The devil is in the details, and investors should be aware of the circumstances surrounding each of these increases.

Dividend investors understand that the best dividends grow over time. This week, Miller put a spotlight on three companies that recently raised their dividends. One of those names also offers investors a high yield of over 10%.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

After a disappointing earnings report, D-Wave Quantum NYSE: QBTS needed a win. Nathan Reiff explained why the company’s announcement of an upcoming gate-model quantum computing simulator may not be a game-changer, but it could be the lifeline the company needed.

Many defense and space stocks have been sliding after the SpaceX IPO. But Reiff pointed investors to two names with significant backlogs that could make this pullback a buying opportunity.

A major story this week was the plunge in South Korea’s Kospi index. That may have some investors concerned about investing in the country. But Reiff highlighted three South Korea ETFs that offer more runway despite the significant gains already made in 2026.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Investors have been encouraged to look outside the United States for market-beating returns. One example came from European banks that had a strong year in 2025. That has some calling a bubble, but Dan Schmidt explained why three European banks continue to be undervalued compared to their U.S. peers.

The trend of Bitcoin miners becoming data center landlords is a key story in 2026. However, Schmidt highlighted three Bitcoin miners that have posted strong gains but may be due for a pullback.

Schmidt also pointed out the market-beating growth of The Cheesecake Factory NASDAQ: CAKE. This is less about the company’s flagship and namesake brand and more about the company’s strategic expansion. The question is whether the 50% year-to-date gain has room to run.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU delivered one of the most important earnings reports this season. However, prior to the report, the stock sold off over 8% in sympathy with an implosion in South Korea’s Kospi Index. Jeffrey Neal Johnson explained why nimble investors used the sell-off as a setup for the bullish rally.

After soaring higher after its IPO, SpaceX is confronting the market reality of gravity. Johnson provides investors with context that could mean the sell-off is structural, not just a profit-taking exercise.

The hottest part of the AI infrastructure trade is about keeping things cool. Johnson wrote about three liquid cooling stocks that as the futuristic technology becomes increasingly important for keeping the modern internet online.

Articles by Jennifer Ryan Woods

Shares of Sweetgreen Inc. NYSE: SG have surged 60% over the past three months. Jennifer Ryan Woods explained why the company's efforts to revive the business suggest that what started as a relief rally may have more room to run.

It’s been a rough first half for Domino’s Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ, and shares are near a 52-week low after the company announced a change in the C-suite. However, Woods noted that analysts still forecast strong upside, which could show up in the stock if the company can deliver on earnings.

Articles by Peter Frank

Cruise lines have delivered strong results this earnings season. However, Peter Frank highlighted two different risks for two of the biggest names. In the case of Royal Caribbean NYSE: RCL, the company posted a double-digit revenue increase with further growth projected. However, investors have to ask if that growth is already priced in.

For Carnival Corp. NYSE: CCL, the strong report comes with concerns about the company’s future guidance, which includes higher fuel costs and a mixed picture about the confidence in their core customer base.

Like many off-price retailers, Burlington Stores NYSE: BURL is having a strong year. However, Frank pointed out that the growth has created a potential valuation concern, meaning the company needs flawless execution to move higher.

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