How Does D-Wave's New Simulator Change the Quantum Computing Landscape?

In the last month, shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. NYSE: QBTS have fallen by about 13% amid a broader selloff in the AI space that has impacted many firms across the tech space.

D-Wave Quantum Today QBTS D-Wave Quantum $25.02 +0.55 (+2.25%) 52-Week Range $12.75 ▼ $46.75 Price Target $36.80 Add to Watchlist

One bright spot during this time, though, was the days immediately following the quantum computing firm's announcement of an upcoming gate-model quantum computing simulator. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, QBTS shares spiked by about 8%.

In a landscape governed by companies racing to bring technological advances to the public, it might be easy for investors to overlook the latest update from D-Wave. However, doing so in this case may mean missing out on a real advantage that D-Wave seems to be building over some of its rivals in the quantum space.

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This latest development could help to accelerate the company's ability to bring its quantum tech to a broader customer base.

What Makes the Simulator a Key Development for D-Wave

It's unlikely that the simulator will be an immediate, significant revenue generator for D-Wave. Rather, its primary value for the company in the near-term is as evidence of its seriousness in the dual-platform space. D-Wave was, for much of its history, a firm focused on annealing tech, a different approach to quantum computing with advantages but also significant drawbacks. The simulator immediately bolsters D-Wave's move toward a dual focus on annealing and the more common gate-model approach. The company moved in this direction with its early-2026 acquisition of Quantum Circuits, but has not made major progress towards gate-model since.

Beyond this important element, the simulator may be a major draw for potential customers outside of D-Wave's typical base of government agencies, academic institutions, and other large-scale organizations. The simulator enables developers to test applications before large-scale hardware is available, without having to invest heavily in advance. Add to this the "error-aware" element of the simulator—providing users with error visibility so they can redesign workflows as needed—and D-Wave's new product may have wide appeal, distinguishing it from peers' offerings.

How This Changes (Or Doesn't Change) D-Wave's Status Among Rivals

After a disappointing Q1 earnings report, D-Wave has been in need of a win. While the company reported a strong $33.4 million in Q1 bookings and impressive cash reserves totaling more than $588 million, it also posted a sharp year-over-year (YOY) decrease in revenue to $2.9 million, sending skittish investors running.

Analysts are still broadly bullish on QBTS, with 14 out of 17 asserting that the stock is a Buy, including several new optimistic ratings this month. However, the success of the simulator could go a long way to helping D-Wave distinguish itself amid intensifying competition.

IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ, for instance, seems to have a much stronger recent revenue trajectory, including close to 750% YOY improvement in Q1 2026. Rigetti Computing NASDAQ: RGTI has smaller sales in absolute terms but still saw a notable improvement on a YOY basis.

D-Wave's hope may lie in its ability to set itself apart as a dual-focus quantum player at a time when the entire industry is facing increasing threats from major tech companies as well. In recent weeks, Intel Corp. NASDAQ: INTC and IBM Corp. NYSE: IBM have each made clear moves into the quantum space that could significantly challenge the dominance of the emerging field held by much smaller pure-play quantum names.

While D-Wave still cannot hope to rival the scale of a larger competitor like IBM or Intel, it does stand out for its new product. Still, the significant catch for investors is that there is not yet an obvious pathway from engagement with the simulator to noteworthy revenue ramp-up.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$36.80

47.08% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 17 Analyst Ratings Current Price $25.02 High Forecast $45.00 Average Forecast $36.80 Low Forecast $22.00 D-Wave Quantum Stock Forecast Details

It may still be some time yet until the company is able to offer an easy-access product that appeals broadly to the same consumers who may be inclined to utilize the simulator. While investors wait for that time to approach, D-Wave runs the risk of revenue continuing to stagnate—all while rivals are seeing increased momentum.

Including the rocky June performance, shares of D-Wave are down about 2% year-to-date (YTD). Analysts expect that the company will turn this around, predicting some 46% in potential upside to reach a consensus price target of $36.80. Importantly, that price target is massively optimistic compared to most of D-Wave's prior trading history—the stock has only exceeded that level for a brief period in October 2025 when it traded at an all-time high.

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