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Tesla's New NHTSA Probe Lands at the Worst Possible Time

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 24, 2026
A Tesla sedan parked on a suburban street at dusk with a declining red stock chart overlaid in the background.

Key Points

  • Tesla is facing a fresh National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probe after a Model 3 crashed into a home in Texas, the latest in a long line of regulatory investigations into the company’s vehicles.
  • The timing of the headline couldn't be worse, with the stock continuing to trend lower from its May high and no clear near-term catalyst.
  • However, the bigger picture for long-term investors hasn't shifted, with the company's AI, robotics, and SpaceX merger narratives still firmly intact.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Shares of Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA are down about 15% from the May high and are starting to take a shape that investors won't want to see. The broader narrative around the company has been getting more interesting by the month, from the Wall Street hype around the company’s full self-driving (FSD) and robotaxi projects to the increasingly serious conversation about a Tesla and SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX merger.

Tesla Today

Tesla, Inc. stock logo
TSLATSLA 90-day performance
Tesla
$377.58 -4.04 (-1.06%)
As of 01:16 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$288.77
$498.83
P/E Ratio
346.42
Price Target
$405.06
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However, this week has brought a much less welcome development, and it's the kind of headline that could easily further darken sentiment in the short term. It was announced on Monday, June 22, that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a fresh probe into Tesla after one of its Model 3 vehicles crashed into a residential home in Texas, causing a fatality.

The fact that this is simply the latest in a long line of regulatory investigations into Tesla will be concerning for investors, and it’s the last thing the stock needed. The main question is how much weight to put on it.

What the Probe Is Actually About

The NHTSA's investigation centers on a fatal crash in Katy, Texas, where a Tesla Model 3 struck a residential home and caused a fatality. The agency has opened what it calls a special crash investigation, the same type of inquiry it has used dozens of times over the past decade to look into Tesla incidents involving its driver-assistance technology.

The early commentary from Tesla itself is interesting. CEO Elon Musk publicly suggested that the high-speed nature of the crash didn't fit Tesla's typical FSD profile, which is designed to operate at much lower speeds on neighborhood streets.

There is, of course, the possibility that the driver had manually overridden the system at the time of the crash. Still, regardless of what actually happened, the optics are not good. These things take time to resolve, and until they are, those headlines are the kind that spook investors, big and small alike.

Why This Stings, Even If It Shouldn't

The NHTSA has been ramping up its scrutiny of Tesla's FSD in recent months, and the broader regulatory backdrop hasn't been getting easier. This ongoing pattern of regulatory investigations has been a slow drip of negative sentiment, clearly wearing on the stock.

The real kicker for investors is the timing of this latest probe. Tesla had been trying to put together a fresh uptrend after a difficult start to the year, and the broader bull case around AI, robotics, and the SpaceX merger thesis had been steadily attracting fresh interest.

However, the stock is currently 15% off its May high and in danger of forming a clear downtrend. The frustrating reality for long-term bulls is that the underlying business story hasn't actually changed. Stocks like Tesla, however, trade on narrative as much as on numbers, which makes them particularly vulnerable to this kind of situation.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Price Chart for Wednesday, June, 24, 2026

The Bigger Picture Still Holds

That said, those of us with a long enough time horizon need to keep this firmly in perspective. As we highlighted recently, the most important conversation around Tesla right now isn't about Model 3 safety records. It's about whether the company is on the verge of one of the most consequential corporate combinations in history. Wedbush's Dan Ives recently put the odds of a Tesla-and-SpaceX merger within the next year at 80%, and SpaceX's recent IPO has turned that conversation from theoretical to very real.

In that context, a single NHTSA probe, even one that grabs headlines, doesn't materially alter the long-term story. FSD remains a key pillar of Tesla's valuation, but the broader thesis now spans robotaxis, Optimus, energy storage, and the prospect of integration with SpaceX's AI and satellite ecosystem. Investors with conviction in the bigger picture are unlikely to be shaken loose by a single regulatory headline, however tragic or serious it may sound on the surface.

It’s Easier to Remain Bullish

Sure, the short-term picture is a little uncomfortable, and there's a chance things get worse before they get better, especially given how weak the stock has been trading in recent weeks. The lack of a clear catalyst isn’t helping, and the company’s next earnings report isn’t due for another month.

But for investors who believe in where Tesla is ultimately headed, this kind of pullback is more likely to look like a bit of noise than not. The stock has been here before, and every previous regulatory wobble has eventually given way to the bigger story that’s constantly evolving within Tesla. Until then, patience remains the price of admission, and for those willing to pay it, the potential reward keeps growing.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
3.5214 of 5 stars		$378.47-0.8%N/A347.53Hold$405.06
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