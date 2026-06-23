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3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 23, 2026
AT&T logo displayed alongside fiber optic cables and a blurred data center background.

Key Points

  • AT&T offers a dividend yield near 5% while investing in AI-ready network infrastructure to support future growth.
  • Vale combines a low valuation, a yield above 4%, and exposure to iron ore, copper, and nickel demand.
  • Energy Transfer's massive pipeline expansion projects support its 7%+ yield and distribution growth outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Dividend stocks are the kind of stocks that aren’t exciting until they are. For several years, interest rates at or near zero percent, combined with tame inflation, made growth stocks the place to be. For many investors, they still are.

However, since 2022, rates have been climbing higher, as has inflation. And investors now anticipate the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates at their current level for longer than expected. That increases interest in dividend stocks that offer yields above inflation and the 10-year rate.

These stocks can act as anchors for your portfolio because they provide reliable, passive income. Investors who don’t need that income today can reinvest those dividends and let the power of compounding do its work.

Investors Should Prioritize Growth and Value

That said, many investors will look at the current stock price of some dividend aristocrats and kings and feel the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. That’s because with dividend stocks, accumulation is the key.

The good news is that there are still many dividend stocks that have stable payouts, yields over 4%, and can be purchased for under $30 per share. These are stocks that can anchor a portfolio for the long haul and still offer opportunities for long-term share price growth.

AT&T Is Dusting off a Familiar Playbook

AT&T NYSE: T has gone through many changes in the past 30 years. The wireless boom that started in the early 2000s led to the phrase “this isn’t your grandparent’s AT&T.” That was as the company moved away from its legacy phone business into the digital future.

AT&T Today

AT&T Inc. stock logo
TT 90-day performance
AT&T
$22.84 +0.75 (+3.37%)
As of 02:12 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$21.99
$29.79
Dividend Yield
4.86%
P/E Ratio
7.67
Price Target
$30.55
Add to Watchlist

Along the way, the digital future included an AT&T that ventured far afield from its core business, including its purchase of WarnerMedia. The sale of that business in 2022 forced the company to cut its dividend in half, and with it, the company lost its dividend king status.

The company has become leaner and is back to its telecom roots. But once again, the business is changing. AT&T’s legacy business is under pressure, and that may weigh on the company’s short-term results. However, it is investing in a software-defined, AI-ready and “open” network. This future includes its EchoStar spectrum deal to boost wireless capacity.

AT&T believes this will give the company a more durable competitive advantage over time. That could result in the company raising its payout, which hasn’t increased since the WarnerMedia sell-off. That said, investors are still getting a dividend with a yield of right around 5% to go along with a safe payout ratio.

Vale Gives Investors 2 Long-Term Catalysts

Vale S.A. NYSE: VALE gives investors the benefit of two converging themes. First, the Brazilian company fits the emerging markets story. Second, the company is part of the metals and mining sector. It’s a leading iron ore and nickel producer and has significant exposure to copper.  It also trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 7x, making it a deep value candidate.

Vale Today

Vale S.A. stock logo
VALEVALE 90-day performance
Vale
$15.32 -0.40 (-2.51%)
As of 02:12 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$8.97
$17.94
Dividend Yield
4.24%
P/E Ratio
22.86
Price Target
$16.85
Add to Watchlist

Skeptics have two concerns. The first is that China is Vale's largest customer for iron ore, the core ingredient in steel. The problem is that China is in a structurally weak steel market, and there’s no end to that in sight.

Critics will also note that Vale has been as likely to cut its dividend as to raise it in the past five years. But the company’s payout ratio by many future metrics, like next year’s earnings or cash flow, is well supported. The likelihood of explosive growth in the mining and metals space could drive higher future payouts, with a dividend yield over 4%.

Energy Transfer Is Modeling for Robust Growth

Energy stocks have been volatile amid the back-and-forth over the Strait of Hormuz. But this is a time when it’s important to understand why Energy Transfer NYSE: ET should be on investors’ radars.

Energy Transfer Today

Energy Transfer LP stock logo
ETET 90-day performance
Energy Transfer
$19.12 +0.23 (+1.23%)
As of 02:12 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$16.18
$20.70
Dividend Yield
7.06%
P/E Ratio
15.94
Price Target
$23.45
Add to Watchlist

The answer could simply be that the company has built a pipeline of expansion projects designed to sustain, and potentially grow, its distribution well into the decade. Energy Transfer plans to spend $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion on expansion projects in 2026 alone, anchored by up to $9.5 billion in major natural gas pipeline investments.

The crown jewel is the $5.6 billion Desert Southwest Pipeline, slated for completion by late 2029. The company is also building pipeline laterals to supply AI data centers and gas-fired power plants. That's a demand catalyst that didn't exist just a few years ago.

With projects scheduled to enter commercial service through early 2030, Energy Transfer has enough growth visibility to support its stated plan to increase its distribution by 3% to 5% annually. That comes on top of a yield that already sits above 7%.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AT&T (T)
4.9652 of 5 stars		$22.853.4%4.86%7.67Moderate Buy$30.55
Vale (VALE)
4.2938 of 5 stars		$15.32-2.5%4.24%22.86Moderate Buy$16.85
Energy Transfer (ET)
4.7758 of 5 stars		$19.121.2%7.06%15.94Buy$23.45
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