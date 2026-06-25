Domino's Stock Slides to 52-Week Low as Investors Digest CEO Change

Domino's Pizza Today DPZ Domino's Pizza $286.19 -1.43 (-0.50%) 52-Week Range $282.00 ▼ $496.00 Dividend Yield 2.78% P/E Ratio 16.48 Price Target $412.97 Add to Watchlist

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. NASDAQ: DPZ announced the retirement of Chief Executive Russell Weiner Monday afternoon, and investors weren't pleased.

The news sent the already struggling stock to a 52-week low and prompted several analysts to lower their price targets.

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The announcement comes as Domino's faces slowing sales growth and a reduced full-year outlook following a disappointing first quarter, raising the question of whether the CEO transition is a sign of deeper challenges ahead or an opportunity for the company to reinvigorate growth.

Company Taps Veteran Joe Jordan to Take Over CEO Post

Weiner, who first joined the pizza chain in 2008 and took over as CEO in 2022, will retire at the end of September. He will be replaced by company veteran Joe Jordan, who will take the helm on Oct. 1.

Jordan has been with the company for almost 15 years, holding various roles, including marketing, operations, technology, and franchisee support. He is credited with helping to drive growth and innovation across the business, including overseeing the opening of more than 3,000 international stores and leading the relaunch of the loyalty and e-commerce platforms.

Executive Chairman David Brandon said the Board unanimously chose Jordan to serve as Domino's next CEO, calling him "uniquely qualified to guide the company through its next phase of growth."

The decision to elevate a longtime company insider suggests the transition may be aimed more at reigniting growth than pursuing a broader strategic overhaul.

In the press release announcing the change, Jordan said, "Domino's is one of the most innovative and resilient global systems in the restaurant industry and I am excited to build that foundation as we focus on reaccelerating growth and continuing to deliver delicious pizza and exceptional value to customers worldwide."

Weiner will transition to Executive Chairman Designate on Oct. 1 and assume the Executive Chairman role following the company's 2027 annual shareholder meeting. Brandon will retire and not stand for reelection to the Board in 2027, capping off 28 years of service.

CEO Change Follows Tough Q1, Lowered 2026 Outlook

The leadership change comes at a difficult time for Domino's, which reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter same-store sales on April 27, as consumer uncertainty, unfavorable weather, and increased competition hurt results.

During the Q1 earnings call, Weiner noted that "consumer sentiment hit COVID level lows," while rival pizza chains offered promotions that matched many of Domino's value deals.

Still, the quarter wasn't all bad. Revenue grew 3.5% year over year to $1.15 billion, order counts remained positive, and Domino's continued to gain market share in the United States. In addition, the company repurchased roughly 446,000 shares year to date through April 21.

Despite some bright spots, though, the softer-than-expected Q1 results prompted the company to revise its 2026 guidance. The company now expects global retail sales growth to be up mid-single digits for the year, compared with its previous forecast of around 6%. Operating income growth is projected to be mid- to high-single digits, compared with earlier guidance of approximately 8%.

Domino's isn't the only pizza chain facing headwinds. Last week, Yum! Brands NYSE: YUM announced plans to sell Pizza Hut in a pair of transactions valued at $2.7 billion after the chain struggled with declining same-store sales and operating profit. The move highlights the pressure facing the broader quick-service restaurant sector, particularly chains competing for value-conscious consumers.

Shares Hit a 52-Week Low After News of CEO Change

Domino's stock, which began the year at around $417, had already been trending lower before the leadership announcement.

Following the disappointing first-quarter results and reduced outlook, shares fell to roughly $335. The stock continued to drift lower in the weeks that followed, and news of Weiner's retirement added to its decline.

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Price Chart for Thursday, June, 25, 2026

Shares fell nearly 6% on Monday on above-average volume, even though the official press release was issued after the market closed. The stock dropped another 4% the following day, hitting a 52-week intraday low of $282.

Year-to-date, Domino's shares are down more than 30%.

Analysts Trim Targets But Still See Strong Upside

Several analysts lowered their 12-month price targets following news of the CEO change, adding to the 19 targets lowered after the Q1 earnings release.

Domino's Pizza Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$412.97

43.59% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 30 Analyst Ratings Current Price $287.59 High Forecast $544.00 Average Forecast $412.97 Low Forecast $290.00 Domino's Pizza Stock Forecast Details

Even so, the average price target of roughly $413, more than 40% above the current price of $291, suggests analysts still see significant upside. The lowest target of $290 is roughly in line with the current share price, while the highest of $544 is more than 85% higher.

The consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy, with 17 analysts assigning it a Buy rating, 12 a Hold, and one a Sell.

Not all investors share that optimism, however. At the end of May, around 3.5 million shares, or 10.7% of the float, were sold short, compared with 2.1 million shares, or 6.3% of the float, in mid-January.

While the leadership change comes at a challenging time, Domino's decision to promote a longtime executive suggests the move is aimed at restoring growth rather than responding to a crisis.

The next test for the company will come on July 20, when it reports second-quarter results. The results should provide a clearer picture of whether the first-quarter slowdown was a temporary setback or a sign of deeper challenges. They may also help investors determine whether this year's sell-off has created a buying opportunity or warrants further caution.

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