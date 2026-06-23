Top Consumer Discretionary Brands Add Buyback Capacity Amid Weakness

After experiencing underwhelming to outright poor performance recently, several big names in the consumer discretionary sector are loading up on buyback capacity. All three of these moves signal management’s confidence in their ability to turn the tide, but each also comes with a unique set of circumstances.

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Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Is Out, Buybacks Are In

Yum! Brands NYSE: YUM is the owner of several well-known fast-food chains, including KFC, Taco Bell, and, until recently, Pizza Hut. In mid-June, Yum! announced the sale of Pizza Hut in a deal worth $2.7 billion. This comes as Pizza Hut has struggled relative to its top competitor, Domino’s Pizza NASDAQ: DPZ.

Yum! Brands Today YUM Yum! Brands $152.88 +2.14 (+1.42%) 52-Week Range $137.33 ▼ $169.39 Dividend Yield 1.96% P/E Ratio 24.65 Price Target $176.12 Add to Watchlist

In 2025, Pizza Hut saw its same-store sales fall by 1% year over year (YOY), while its operating profit dropped 9% YOY. Meanwhile, Domino’s same-store sales increased 3% YOY, while operating profit rose 8% YOY. Notably, Pizza Hut was dragging down the overall company to the point where Yum! started to provide financial measures that excluded it. Yum! shares are approximately flat in 2026.

Overall, Yum! believes that selling Pizza Hut will allow the firm to focus more on its successful franchises and create more value for shareholders. One way the company is displaying this confidence is through buybacks. In connection with this announcement, Yum! announced a very substantial $4 billion buyback authorization. This is equal to approximately 9.5% of the company’s market capitalization of around $42 billion.

With $2.4 billion in net proceeds expected from the deal, Yum! should receive a lot of the cash needed to fund its buyback plan. The next critical point to watch will be the company’s earnings call at the end of July. Here, Yum! will provide important updates on how selling Pizza Hut will affect its financial outlook.

AutoZone Adds $1.5 Billion to Buyback Capacity as Shares Tank

Auto parts retailer AutoZone NYSE: AZO has taken a significant tumble in 2026, down more than 10%. Notably, AutoZone has not delivered a calendar year return worse than -12% since 1994. The stock is now down over 30% from its all-time highs. Much of this decline came after the beginning of the U.S.-Iran conflict, which caused oil prices to soar.

AutoZone Today AZO AutoZone $3,052.76 +103.70 (+3.52%) 52-Week Range $2,928.11 ▼ $4,388.11 P/E Ratio 21.00 Price Target $4,040.87 Add to Watchlist

With this, some investors fear that higher gas prices will translate into lower vehicle usage, and thus less demand for auto parts. AutoZone posted a sales miss in its last earnings report, adding weight to these fears and causing shares to fall 9%.

Now, AutoZone has added $1.5 billion to its buyback authorization. Notably, the firm still had a significant $800 million in buyback capacity during its last earnings call.

At $2.3 billion, the company’s total buyback capacity is equal to a fairly large 4.8% of its market capitalization.

This gives AutoZone the ability to significantly reduce its share count. The authorization is also solidly supported by the firm’s last 12 months' free cash flow of $1.6 billion.

Additionally, as the firm had $800 million in remaining buyback capacity, it didn’t necessarily need to re-up at this time. Doing so indicates that AutoZone sees meaningful value in its share price, causing it to add more capacity to repurchase more shares than it otherwise could have.

Birkenstock Returns to the Buyback Table After $250 Million Program

Last up is sandal maker Birkenstock NYSE: BIRK. The stock has been up and down in 2026, with shares falling more than 20% through mid-May. Shares also took a large 13% hit after the company reported its latest financial results.

Birkenstock Today BIRK Birkenstock $42.26 -1.04 (-2.40%) 52-Week Range $31.12 ▼ $53.53 P/E Ratio 19.15 Price Target $53.68 Add to Watchlist

This came as the firm missed estimates on both sales and earnings per share (EPS). Its sales of 618 million euros (approx. $714 million) fell well short of estimates near $717 million. Meanwhile, EPS of €0.50 (approx. 58 cents) was also far below expectations of 70 cents. The company noted tariffs and currency headwinds as key contributors to this, with currency alone representing a 640-basis-point growth headwind.

However, soon after, Birkenstock announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program. In this announcement, the firm said, “Short-term market dynamics have resulted in what we believe is a strong disconnect between our share price and the strength of our underlying fundamentals.” The same day, shares soared 21%, putting the stock moderately in the green for the year.

Now, Birkenstock is making another buyback move. After refinancing a large amount of debt to a lower interest rate, the firm added $500 million in buyback capacity. This is equal to a large 5.9% of its approximately $8.5 billion market capitalization. Considering the strong statements regarding its accelerated buyback, this is another signal of confidence. Still, it is important to note that the company is borrowing the funds for this buyback. While this arguably amplifies the confident signal, borrowing to buy back shares is also not the most prudent move.

Analysts Eye Rebound in AutoZone, Gas Prices Fall

Among this group, analysts are taking a particularly positive outlook on AutoZone. The MarketBeat consensus price target on shares sits just above $4,000, implying more than 30% upside. With the U.S.-Iran conflict seemingly nearing its end, it is possible that oil-driven fears hurting AutoZone could ease. Notably, the national average gas price recently fell below $4 per gallon, down considerably from its $4.56 peak.

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