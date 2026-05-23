NYSE:SG Sweetgreen (SG) Stock Price, News & Analysis $9.80 +0.82 (+9.10%) Closing price 05/22/2026 03:59 PM EasternExtended Trading$9.70 -0.10 (-0.98%) As of 05/22/2026 07:59 PM Eastern Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more. Add Compare Share Share Stock Analysis Stock AnalysisAnalyst ForecastsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsHeadlinesInsider TradesOptions ChainOwnershipSEC FilingsShort InterestTrendsBuy This Stock About Sweetgreen Stock (NYSE:SG) View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart 1 Day 5 Days 30 Days 90 Days 1 Year Advanced 1 Day 1 Day 5 Days 30 Days 90 Days 1 Year Advanced Show volume Show extended hours Get Sweetgreen alerts:Sign UpKey Stats Today's Range$9.37▼$10.6350-Day Range$4.72▼$9.8052-Week Range$4.49▼$16.70Volume11.08 million shsAverage Volume5.35 million shsMarket Capitalization$1.16 billionP/E Ratio81.65Dividend YieldN/APrice Target$7.98Consensus RatingHold Company Overview Sweetgreen, Inc. is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests. Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website. Customers can customize their meals, schedule pickup or delivery, and participate in a loyalty program designed to reward frequent visitors. The company has invested in its digital platform to streamline kitchen operations, enhance order accuracy and collect insights on consumer preferences, positioning itself as a leader in the intersection of food, technology and sustainability. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Sweetgreen has expanded from its original Washington, D.C., location to more than 100 restaurants across major metropolitan areas in the United States. In November 2021, Sweetgreen completed its initial public offering and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SG. The company is led by co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman, with Nicolas Jammet serving as president and chief marketing officer and Nathaniel Ru overseeing operations as chief operating officer.AI Generated. May Contain Errors. Read More Sweetgreen Stock Analysis - MarketRank™See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks56th Percentile Overall ScoreSG MarketRank™: Sweetgreen scored higher than 56% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 125th out of 199 stocks in the retail/wholesale sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation. Analyst's Opinion2.0 / 5Analyst RatingHold Consensus RatingSweetgreen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.05, and is based on no strong buy ratings, 4 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings.Downside RiskSweetgreen has a consensus price target of $7.98, representing about 18.6% downside from its current price of $9.80.Amount of Analyst CoverageSweetgreen has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.Read more about Sweetgreen's stock forecast and price target. Earnings and Valuation0.6 / 5Proj. Earnings GrowthGrowing Earnings GrowthEarnings for Sweetgreen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.68) per share.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of Sweetgreen is 81.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 38.95.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of Sweetgreen is 81.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74.Price to Book Value per Share RatioSweetgreen has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.Read more about Sweetgreen's valuation and earnings. Short Interest2.0 / 5Short Interest LevelBearish Percentage of Shares Shorted24.02% of the float of Sweetgreen has been sold short.Short Interest Ratio / Days to CoverSweetgreen has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 6.44.Change versus previous monthShort interest in Sweetgreen has recently decreased by 4.00%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving. Dividend0.0 / 5Dividend StrengthN/A Dividend YieldSweetgreen does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthSweetgreen does not have a long track record of dividend growth. News and Social Media4.3 / 5News Sentiment0.82 News SentimentSweetgreen has a news sentiment score of 0.82. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 0.50 average news sentiment score of Retail/Wholesale companies.News Coverage This WeekMarketBeat has tracked 13 news articles for Sweetgreen this week, compared to 5 articles on an average week.Search Interest11 people have searched for SG on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 120% compared to the previous 30 days.MarketBeat Follows14 people have added Sweetgreen to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 367% compared to the previous 30 days. Company Ownership5.0 / 5Insider TradingAcquiring Shares Cluster Insider Buying2 insiders have purchased shares of Sweetgreen in the last three months. Multiple insiders buying is a strong bullish signal.Net Insider BuyingOver the last three months, insiders have purchased a net $3,408,290.00 in company stock, which represents 0.2928% of the company's market cap.Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, Sweetgreen insiders have bought more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,408,290.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.Percentage Held by Insiders19.78% of the stock of Sweetgreen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.Percentage Held by Institutions95.75% of the stock of Sweetgreen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.Read more about Sweetgreen's insider trading history. Receive SG Stock News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Sweetgreen and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. 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SG Stock News HeadlinesSweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded to "Overweight" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.May 23 at 3:40 AM | americanbankingnews.comSweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded at Wall Street ZenMay 23 at 1:28 AM | americanbankingnews.comSpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to knowElon Musk's team has quietly filed confidential paperwork with the SEC for what Bloomberg estimates could be a $1.75 trillion IPO - larger than Saudi Aramco and any tech offering in history. CNBC calls it 'the big market event of 2026.' According to former tech executive and angel investor Jeff Brown, there's a way to claim a stake before the public filing drops, starting with as little as $500.May 23 at 1:00 AM | Brownstone Research (Ad)SG stock on track for best day in a year — JPMorgan says Sweetgreen offers 'what people actually want to eat'May 22 at 8:07 PM | msn.comSweetgreen achieves 'cool factor' as brand transformation gains steam—J.P. MorganMay 22 at 8:07 PM | seekingalpha.comSweetgreen: Still Too Much Uncertainty About When The Business Will RecoverMay 20 at 3:01 PM | seekingalpha.comSweetgreen: Sales And Profits Are EvaporatingMay 18, 2026 | seekingalpha.comSweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 6.9% - Here's WhyMay 17, 2026 | americanbankingnews.comSee More Headlines SG Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions How have SG shares performed this year? Sweetgreen's stock was trading at $6.76 at the start of the year. Since then, SG stock has increased by 44.9% and is now trading at $9.7970. How were Sweetgreen's earnings last quarter? Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May, 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Read the conference call transcript. When did Sweetgreen IPO? Sweetgreen (SG) raised $312 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 18th 2021. The company issued 13,000,000 shares at a price of $23.00-$25.00 per share. Who are Sweetgreen's major shareholders? Top institutional shareholders of Sweetgreen include Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (0.79%), Bank of America Corp DE (0.78%), Granahan Investment Management LLC (0.24%) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (0.23%). Insiders that own company stock include Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nathaniel Ru, Mitch Reback, Jonathan Neman, Wouleta Ayele, Bradley E Singer, James Mcphail, Adrienne Gemperle, Rossann Williams, Julie Bornstein, Nicolas Jammet and Clifford Burrows. View institutional ownership trends. How do I buy shares of Sweetgreen? Shares of SG stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services. What other stocks do shareholders of Sweetgreen own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Sweetgreen investors own include Humana (HUM), American Water Works (AWK), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), Waste Connections (WCN), The RMR Group (RMR), AUO (AUOTY) and DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH). Company Calendar Last Earnings5/07/2026Today5/23/2026AGM 20266/11/2026Next Earnings (Estimated)8/06/2026Fiscal Year End12/31/2026Get Stock Alerts Health Indicator TradeSmith's Health IndicatorA long-term volatility-based measure designed for securities held 12 months or longer.Green: Strong and healthy uptrend with normal pullbacks.Yellow: Significant pullback but still within expected volatility.Red: Dropped beyond expected volatility; considered unhealthy. Green Zone (1w+) 1-Year History May 25 Aug 25 Nov 25 Feb 26 May 26 For the last 8 days, SG's financial health has been in the Green zone, according to TradeSmith. Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNYSE SectorRetail/Wholesale Industry RETAIL - RESTRNTS Sub-IndustryRestaurants, Hotels, Motels Current SymbolNYSE:SG CIK1477815 Webwww.sweetgreen.com Phone323-990-7040FaxN/AEmployees6,486Year Founded2007Price Target and Rating Average Price Target for Sweetgreen$7.98 High Price Target$15.00 Low Price Target$4.50 Potential Upside/Downside-18.6%Consensus RatingHold Rating Score (0-4)2.05 Research Coverage19 Analysts Profitability EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)$0.12 Trailing P/E Ratio81.65 Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet Income-$134.07 million Net Margins2.49% Pretax Margin2.74% Return on Equity-33.07% Return on Assets-16.37% Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current Ratio1.61 Quick Ratio1.58 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$679.47 million Price / Sales1.71 Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book Value$4.11 per share Price / Book2.38Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares118,830,000Free Float95,324,000Market Cap$1.16 billion OptionableOptionable Beta2.03 Social Links Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy NowJust getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report This page (NYSE:SG) was last updated on 5/23/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff. 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