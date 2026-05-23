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NYSE:SG

Sweetgreen (SG) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Sweetgreen logo
$9.80 +0.82 (+9.10%)
Closing price 05/22/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$9.70 -0.10 (-0.98%)
As of 05/22/2026 07:59 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Sweetgreen Stock (NYSE:SG)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$9.37
$10.63
50-Day Range
$4.72
$9.80
52-Week Range
$4.49
$16.70
Volume
11.08 million shs
Average Volume
5.35 million shs
Market Capitalization
$1.16 billion
P/E Ratio
81.65
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$7.98
Consensus Rating
Hold

Company Overview

Sweetgreen Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
56th Percentile Overall Score

SG MarketRank™: 

Sweetgreen scored higher than 56% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 125th out of 199 stocks in the retail/wholesale sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Sweetgreen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.05, and is based on no strong buy ratings, 4 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings.

  • Downside Risk

    Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $7.98, representing about 18.6% downside from its current price of $9.80.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Sweetgreen has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Sweetgreen's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Sweetgreen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.68) per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Sweetgreen is 81.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 38.95.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Sweetgreen is 81.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Sweetgreen has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about Sweetgreen's valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    24.02% of the float of Sweetgreen has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Sweetgreen has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 6.44.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Sweetgreen has recently decreased by 4.00%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving.

  • Dividend Yield

    Sweetgreen does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    Sweetgreen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • News Sentiment

    Sweetgreen has a news sentiment score of 0.82. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 0.50 average news sentiment score of Retail/Wholesale companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 13 news articles for Sweetgreen this week, compared to 5 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    11 people have searched for SG on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 120% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    14 people have added Sweetgreen to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 367% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Cluster Insider Buying

    2 insiders have purchased shares of Sweetgreen in the last three months. Multiple insiders buying is a strong bullish signal.

  • Net Insider Buying

    Over the last three months, insiders have purchased a net $3,408,290.00 in company stock, which represents 0.2928% of the company's market cap.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Sweetgreen insiders have bought more of their company's stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,408,290.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    19.78% of the stock of Sweetgreen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    95.75% of the stock of Sweetgreen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Sweetgreen's insider trading history.
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SG Stock News Headlines

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded to "Overweight" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
May 23 at 3:40 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30795084
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen
May 23 at 1:28 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30794450
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
Elon Musk's team has quietly filed confidential paperwork with the SEC for what Bloomberg estimates could be a $1.75 trillion IPO - larger than Saudi Aramco and any tech offering in history. CNBC calls it 'the big market event of 2026.' According to former tech executive and angel investor Jeff Brown, there's a way to claim a stake before the public filing drops, starting with as little as $500.tc pixel
May 23 at 1:00 AM  |  Brownstone Research (Ad)
SG stock on track for best day in a year — JPMorgan says Sweetgreen offers 'what people actually want to eat'
May 22 at 8:07 PM  |  msn.comhttps://www.msn.com/en-us/money/topstocks/sg-stock-on-track-for-best-day-in-a-year-jpmorgan-says-sweetgreen-offers-what-people-actually-want-to-eat/ar-AA23P9T6
Sweetgreen achieves 'cool factor' as brand transformation gains steam—J.P. Morgan
May 22 at 8:07 PM  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/news/4596285-sweetgreen-achieves-cool-factor-as-brand-transformation-gains-steam
Sweetgreen: Still Too Much Uncertainty About When The Business Will Recover
May 20 at 3:01 PM  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4907019-sweetgreen-still-too-much-uncertainty-about-when-the-business-will-recover
Sweetgreen: Sales And Profits Are Evaporating
May 18, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4905900-sweetgreen-stock-sales-profits-evaporating
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 6.9% - Here's Why
May 17, 2026  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30782791
See More Headlines

SG Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Sweetgreen's stock was trading at $6.76 at the start of the year. Since then, SG stock has increased by 44.9% and is now trading at $9.7970.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May, 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read the conference call transcript.

Sweetgreen (SG) raised $312 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 18th 2021. The company issued 13,000,000 shares at a price of $23.00-$25.00 per share.

Top institutional shareholders of Sweetgreen include Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (0.79%), Bank of America Corp DE (0.78%), Granahan Investment Management LLC (0.24%) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (0.23%). Insiders that own company stock include Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nathaniel Ru, Mitch Reback, Jonathan Neman, Wouleta Ayele, Bradley E Singer, James Mcphail, Adrienne Gemperle, Rossann Williams, Julie Bornstein, Nicolas Jammet and Clifford Burrows.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of SG stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Sweetgreen investors own include Humana (HUM), American Water Works (AWK), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), Waste Connections (WCN), The RMR Group (RMR), AUO (AUOTY) and DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/07/2026
Today
5/23/2026
AGM 2026
6/11/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
8/06/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Retail/Wholesale
Industry
RETAIL - RESTRNTS
Sub-Industry
Restaurants, Hotels, Motels
Current Symbol
NYSE:SG
CIK
1477815
Web
www.sweetgreen.com
Phone
323-990-7040
Fax
N/A
Employees
6,486
Year Founded
2007

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Sweetgreen
$7.98
High Price Target
$15.00
Low Price Target
$4.50
Potential Upside/Downside
-18.6%
Consensus Rating
Hold
Rating Score (0-4)
2.05
Research Coverage
19 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$0.12
Trailing P/E Ratio
81.65
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
-$134.07 million
Net Margins
2.49%
Pretax Margin
2.74%
Return on Equity
-33.07%
Return on Assets
-16.37%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
1.61
Quick Ratio
1.58

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$679.47 million
Price / Sales
1.71
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
$4.11 per share
Price / Book
2.38

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
118,830,000
Free Float
95,324,000
Market Cap
$1.16 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
2.03

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This page (NYSE:SG) was last updated on 5/23/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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