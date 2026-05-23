Sweetgreen, Inc. is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website. Customers can customize their meals, schedule pickup or delivery, and participate in a loyalty program designed to reward frequent visitors. The company has invested in its digital platform to streamline kitchen operations, enhance order accuracy and collect insights on consumer preferences, positioning itself as a leader in the intersection of food, technology and sustainability.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Sweetgreen has expanded from its original Washington, D.C., location to more than 100 restaurants across major metropolitan areas in the United States. In November 2021, Sweetgreen completed its initial public offering and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SG. The company is led by co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman, with Nicolas Jammet serving as president and chief marketing officer and Nathaniel Ru overseeing operations as chief operating officer.

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