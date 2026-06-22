Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ A huge SpaceX error just led one stock to 3X move! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

These 3 Bitcoin Miner Stocks Are Riding the AI Data Center Boom

Dan Schmidt
Written by Dan Schmidt | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 22, 2026
A gold Bitcoin coin beside illuminated server racks in a data center, connected by glowing data streams.

Key Points

  • Hut 8, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific have each gained more than 90% year-to-date by converting Bitcoin mining facilities into AI data centers with long-term triple-net leases.
  • Core Scientific stands out as the most attractive option, already collecting rent from CoreWeave, trading at just 25 times sales, and planning to wind down Bitcoin mining by end of 2026.
  • TeraWulf and Hut 8 carry elevated risk due to high valuation multiples, Bitcoin-related losses, and data center revenues that remain largely unrealized future income streams.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

"A rising tide lifts all boats" is a popular piece of market jargon, but you can see why it sticks during rallies like the AI gold rush. Anyone and everyone is trying to get into the data center game today, including some former Bitcoin miners strategically pivoting to the next big thing. In particular, three companies stand out with this theme: Hut 8 Corp. NASDAQ: HUT, TeraWulf Inc. NASDAQ: WULF, and Core Scientific Inc. NASDAQ: CORZ. Each has seen their company’s stock soar more than 100% year-to-date (YTD), but are these gains based on true future cash flows or just hype from a transcendent rally?

Pivoting From Bitcoin Miner to Data Center Landlord

All three companies share certain characteristics that appeal to AI hyperscalers. As former Bitcoin miners, these firms already own large buildings with scalable grid-connected electrical power. To tap into the AI rush, these companies have refurbished these locations with data center shells capable of supporting high-density GPU racks. Once the conversion is complete, these companies seek out tenants that bring in their own racks and build out the AI cloud infrastructure.

What makes the landlord comparison work is the nature of the deals these companies are signing with tenants. The agreements are typically triple-net and take-or-pay, meaning the tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance, and pay 100% of their bill whether they use all the capacity or not. The switch from Bitcoin mining to data center landlordship changes the mechanism by which these companies generate income. Instead of relying on volatile, commodity-linked revenue streams like mining, these firms can now boast dependable, recurring revenue through decade-long rent contracts. It was also a relatively easy transition, since Bitcoin mining and data center operations require many of the same skills and inputs, such as a constant power supply, a well-established foundation, and experience running dense computer labs.

3 Stocks Capitalizing on Data Center Energy Demand

Hut 8, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific haven’t ridden the coattails of the AI rally; they’re active participants with REIT-style contracts. But each is beholden to different counterparties and timelines, and the Bitcoin overhang remains. A deeper dive into the numbers is necessary before committing any investment capital to these names.

Hut 8 Corp: High Value Contracts But Revenue Realization Still Far Out

Hut 8 Today

Hut 8 Corp. stock logo
HUTHUT 90-day performance
Hut 8
$122.00 -2.44 (-1.96%)
As of 10:49 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$15.26
$140.80
Price Target
$107.72
Add to Watchlist
Hut 8 has received some of the biggest headlines this year for its data center buildout, including a $4.25 billion senior secured note offering for its Beacon Point property in Texas. The Beacon Point data center is expected to provide up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with another potential 1,000 MW from the River Bend location in Louisiana. In Q1 2026, Hut 8 announced that the Beacon Point location had secured a 15-year triple-net lease valued at $9.8 billion, which could exceed $25 billion with escalators. The problem with this stock is timing. Neither River Bend nor Beacon Point is expected to be operational until 2027, and the company’s 16,000 Bitcoin token hoard is becoming an albatross. Q1 2026 earnings revealed a massive earnings-per-share (EPS) miss; the company lost $1.98 per share despite beating revenue projections by 40%. Bitcoin losses are weighing on the balance sheet, and the stock currently trades at 45 times sales.

Steady, secure revenue is coming, but the stock is priced for perfect execution. Both data centers are still under construction, and the decline in BTC is driving losses. The stock is up more than 150% YTD, and it might be time to take some profits. A bearish cross on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has cast a cloud over the rally, which stands out since a bullish crossover heralded the biggest upswing in April.

Daily candlestick chart for Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) showing MACD crossover signals and moving averages from March through June 2026.

TeraWulf: Strong Technicals, Weak Fundamentals, and High Short Interest

TeraWulf Today

TeraWulf Inc. stock logo
WULFWULF 90-day performance
TeraWulf
$28.77 -0.21 (-0.73%)
As of 10:49 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$3.39
$29.84
Price Target
$31.86
Add to Watchlist
TeraWulf has an aggressive pipeline, and there’s evidence that its high-performance compute (HPC) transition is paying off. The company reported $21 million in HPC leasing revenue in Q1 2026, which was up more than 100% from Q4 2025. Some of its contracted tenants include Core42 and the Google-backed Fluidstack, which gives the stock a compelling narrative amidst the buildout. But TeraWulf has been issuing tons of equity to fund its buildout, including an $800 million stock offering in April. Shareholder dilution could be a reason why the stock carries 26% short interest as of the end of May.

The company only earned $34 million in revenue in Q1, down 1.1% year-over-year (YOY). Like Hut 8, the data center rent remains a future revenue stream, and the stock trades at 82 times sales. Despite the weak fundamentals, the stock chart is appealing. There’s strong price support at the 50-day moving average, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory without reaching overbought status. Traders seem to think the company can execute its plan flawlessly, but with shares up more than 140% YTD, there’s plenty of downside if missteps occur.

Daily stock price chart for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) showing 50-day and 200-day moving averages and RSI indicators.

Core Scientific: Cheapest Valuation and Already Collecting Rent

Core Scientific Today

Core Scientific, Inc. stock logo
CORZCORZ 90-day performance
Core Scientific
$29.67 +0.51 (+1.75%)
As of 10:49 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$10.93
$30.46
Price Target
$29.49
Add to Watchlist
Unlike Hut 8 and TeraWulf, Core Scientific is already collecting rent from a key AI player in CoreWeave Inc. NASDAQ: CRWV. The company is providing CoreWeave with 243 MW of compute as of Q1 2026, with the remaining 347 MW scheduled to be online in early 2027. The total agreement is worth more than $10 billion, and Core Scientific raised the project’s cash gross-margin target to 80-85% from 75-80%. CORZ shares are also the cheapest from a valuation perspective at just 25 times sales. Q1 2026 also saw the company post a surprise EPS loss due to a $266 million mining impairment charge, but the Bitcoin mining operation is expected to be fully wound down by the end of 2026.

Core Scientific might have the cleanest fundamentals, but the chart is choppy at best. The bearish MACD cross earlier this month hints at fading momentum, and the price is struggling to surpass the June 2 all-time high of $29.05. However, CORZ has the strongest fundamentals, the smallest YTD gain (90%), and the only currently operational site. If one of these three stocks has upside not currently baked in, it's this one.

Daily candlestick chart for Core Scientific (CORZ) showing a potential double top pattern with bearish MACD divergence through June 2026.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Dan Schmidt
About The Author

Dan Schmidt

Contributing Author

Learn More about Dan Schmidt
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hut 8 (HUT)
1.7524 of 5 stars		$126.441.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$107.72
TeraWulf (WULF)
2.9831 of 5 stars		$29.291.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$31.86
Core Scientific (CORZ)
2.2253 of 5 stars		$30.093.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$29.49
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Goldman’s S&P 500 Target Looks More Reachable After the Latest Rally
Goldman’s S&P 500 Target Looks More Reachable After the Latest Rally
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026

Recent Videos

9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines