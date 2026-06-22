Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
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5 Stocks Solving the AI Power Crisis

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 22, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Vertiv Right Now?

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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Ryan Hasson
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Vertiv (VRT)
3.4721 of 5 stars		$347.994.5%0.07%87.36Moderate Buy$326.39
GE Vernova (GEV)
3.8437 of 5 stars		$1,128.091.7%0.18%32.84Moderate Buy$1,089.88
Eaton (ETN)
3.9901 of 5 stars		$432.872.6%1.02%42.27Moderate Buy$420.95
Bloom Energy (BE)
3.0374 of 5 stars		$339.153.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$220.14
Constellation Energy (CEG)
4.8301 of 5 stars		$273.60-0.2%0.63%23.77Moderate Buy$370.41
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