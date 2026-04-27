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Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Burnham logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Burnham reported quarterly EPS of $0.72, with a positive return on equity of 11.59% but a negative net margin of 8.03%, indicating mixed profitability despite the earnings print.
  • The stock traded down $1 to $25.50 on Monday, and the company has a market capitalization of about $86.96 million and a reported P/E of -5.57.
  • Balance-sheet metrics show reasonable liquidity and low leverage with a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
  • Five stocks we like better than Burnham.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burnham had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 8.03%.

Burnham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURCA traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.18. Burnham has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.25.

Burnham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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