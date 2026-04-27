Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Burnham had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 8.03%.

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Burnham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURCA traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.18. Burnham has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.25.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

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